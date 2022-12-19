Elon Musk's latest rule: Only Twitter Blue subscribers can vote on future policy-related polls.





After his Sunday tweet asking the public whether he should step down as Twitter's head, Elon Musk was met with an overwhelming response. 17.5 million accounts voted, with 57.5% saying that he should indeed resign from his position. After the results were revealed on Monday, Musk remained silent on the matter until late that evening.

At 11.30 pm, he responded with a simple yet intriguing "Interesting" to Kim Dotcom, the founder of the former popular file-sharing website Megaupload, who had suggested that the poll's results had been distorted by fake accounts.





Then he replied to a Twitter user's suggestion that only blue subscribers should be able to vote in policy-related polls. His response? "Good point. Twitter will make that change."