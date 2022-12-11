Elon Musk Shadowbanned ElonJet?





Twitter account called @ElonJet that is tracking the movements of Elon Musk's private jet. Recently, it became harder for people to search for and see that account. And someone found out that Twitter had done this on purpose.





An anonymous employee told a journalist that Twitter's new head of trust and safety asked the engineers to "apply heavy VF to @elonjet immediately."





VF stands for "visibility filtering," a way to hide certain accounts and their posts from other people.