Z-Library's Founders Arrested

November 20, 2022 , , , ,
Anton Napolsky (age 33), and Valeriia Ermakova (age 27) have been charged with criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud, and money laundering for running "Z-Library," one of the largest e-book piracy websites.

At the request of the United States, they were arrested on November 3 in Cordoba, Argentina. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also seized the Z-Library network of nearly 250 domains and its assets.

After the Feds announced the arrests, Z-Library supporters have been urging the FBI to release Anton and Valeriia, claiming "they helped students more than the American government."


