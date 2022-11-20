Z-Library's Founders Arrested

Anton Napolsky (age 33), and Valeriia Ermakova (age 27) have been charged with criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud, and money laundering for running "Z-Library," one of the largest e-book piracy websites.





At the request of the United States, they were arrested on November 3 in Cordoba, Argentina. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also seized the Z-Library network of nearly 250 domains and its assets.





After the Feds announced the arrests, Z-Library supporters have been urging the FBI to release Anton and Valeriia, claiming "they helped students more than the American government."

Noooo..they helped students more than the American government! pic.twitter.com/cO0vyELuXB — Danny (@danni4pf) November 17, 2022

if only the gouvernements would do the same with all those p3do sites… — diogo (@diordiogo) November 17, 2022

Reading shouldn’t be a privilege. — Jobu Tupaki (@aobdq) November 17, 2022



