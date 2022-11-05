Used Xbox Game Bar's Capture Feature? You Won't Get the Windows 11 2022 Update

If you have ever used the Xbox Game Bar to capture footage, you won't be getting the Windows 11 2022 update.

But why?

Because the Windows 11 2022 update has a bug that can cause audio sync issues in the Xbox Game Bar, especially when using the "Record last 30 seconds" feature.





So they just blocked an entire update just for audio sync issues?

Yes, they consider the bug in Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) a serious issue.





So when will I get the Windows 11 2022 Update?

If you previously used the capture feature in the Xbox Game Bar, you will get the update as soon as Microsoft fixes the bug.





Important: The bug may potentially affect third-party applications that use the same underlying Windows libraries or APIs.









What if I already installed the latest update? And having audio sync problems?



