US Bans ZTE, Huawei Equipment over Security Concerns

The United States has banned the use of Huawei and ZTE telecom devices over security concerns. The move is a major setback for the two Chinese companies, which have been seeking to expand their presence in the US market. It also raises fears of a wider trade war between the US and China.





It is unclear what will happen next. These companies will likely lose a lot of business as they will no longer be able to sell their products in the US. This could result in a large number of job losses.

