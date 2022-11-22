The Golden Joysticks Awards 2022 Winners Are….
The Golden Joysticks Awards are one of the biggest and most prestigious gaming awards in the world. And, this is the 40th one, if you are into gaming, then chances are you will want to know who won this year. So, let's take a look.
- Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West
- Still Playing Award - Genshin Impact
- Best Visual Design - Elden Ring
- Studio of the Year - FromSoftware
- Best Game Expansion - Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Best Early Access Launch - Slime Rancher 2
- Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb
- Best Multiplayer Game - Elden Ring
- Best Audio - Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
- Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck
- Breakthrough Award - Vampire Survivors
- Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring
- Best Performer - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Pokemon Legends Arceus
- PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray
- Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded
- Most Wanted Game - Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring
