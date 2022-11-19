Mozilla Plans To Support Google's Manifest Version 3 (Mv3) starting next week

Mozilla plans to have its online store, addons.mozilla.org, support Manifest v3 browser extensions starting next week, on November 21, to be precise, so developers can have them cryptographically signed for distribution.

What is Mv3? It is a set of APIs and capabilities that were proposed by Google as the new standard for browser extensions.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, this architecture will make content blocking more difficult (meaning: adblockers will stop working).

"Manifest V3 is another example of the inherent conflict of interest that comes from Google controlling both the dominant web browser and one of the largest internet advertising networks". EFF said in a blog post.