Microsoft brought SwiftKey back to the Apple App Store

It was Vishnu Nath, the Vice President and General Manager of the Office Product Group and Microsoft OneNote, who first broke the news that Microsoft is bringing SwiftKey back to the Apple App Store.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! 🎉🎊🍾🥳



Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it!



