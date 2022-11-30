"I didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone," Sam Bankman-Fried says

The former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin that he did not intend to do anything wrong and wants to ensure customers receive their money back.

"I didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone. I was shocked at what happened this month," Bankman Fried said.

"Whatever happened, why it happened, I had a duty to our stakeholders, our customers, our investors, the regulators of the world, to do right by them," he added.

Even if you believe your exchange is trustworthy, storing your cryptocurrency in a cryptocurrency exchange is never a good idea. So, if you have crypto and you don't want to lose them, take them out of your online wallet and store them somewhere that is not connected to the network or internet.

Why You Should Always Store Your Crypto Offline

It is more secure from hackers, and even if all the crypto exchanges in the world fail, you will still have your crypto.

If you want to know how to store your cryptos offline, Google it, man. I'm just kidding, here are some amazing articles that explain how you can securely store your crypto: