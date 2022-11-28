Hackers are Using this TikTok Challenge To Stage Malware Attacks
A challenge called "Invisible Challenge" is trending on TikTok, where people film themselves naked while using a special effect filter that basically removes the character's body from the video, leaving only a blurred outline image of it.
Here is an example of the Invisible Challenge:
@paulinhablogueira Apagaram meu vídeo tik tok tá afrontoso, mas eu #tonemai #gosteiposteikkkkkk #foryoupage #foryou #invisiblechallenge ♬ som original - Paulinhablogoficial
If you follow all the instructions to get the "unfilter" software, you will end up installing a WASP stealer malware on your machine. All your Discord accounts, crypto wallets, credit cards, and whatever else you think is valuable will be stolen before you know it.
"Over 30,000 members have joined the Discord server created by the attackers so far and this number continues to increase as this attack is ongoing," Guy Nachson, a supply chain security researcher at Checkmarx said in a blog post.
