Friendster is back? No, That's not Friendster, my friend

Do you remember Friendster? Probably not. I never had an account on it, but I know that it was very popular before Facebook became a thing, and they closed the shop in 2015. But now I'm hearing stories about Friendster being back, so I decided to check it out myself.





What the Hell is Friendster.click?

The so-called Friendster website uses a .click top-level domain name instead of .com. Probably because a .click top-level domain is cheaper.

If you enter the site address into the WordPress theme detector website (www.isitwp.com), you can find out that the "new Friendster" website uses the SocialMag theme to make it look like a social networking platform.

So, I suggest you not visit the site, because it may be loaded with malware or phishing scams, and trust me you don't want that. Then, you might ask Why did I do it? Because I'm a stupid idiot.😊

