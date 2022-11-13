Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will probably be back by the end of next week

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter Blue will probably be back by the end of next week.

Here is the Tweet:

Probably end of next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022





If you have been following the recent developments on Twitter, you have probably heard that Musk's $8 blue check mark policy backfired badly: The trouble began after some online trolls started making "verified" parody accounts of Elon Musk, Tesla, and many others.

The one that caused the most problems was the parody account of Eli Lilly which send out a tweet saying "we are excited to announce insulin is free now". Believe it or not, that single tweet caused Eli Lilly to lose $15 billion in stock market value.

Do you remember when Elon Musk tweeted "power to the people"? I never thought he would provide this much power to the common people. 🤣🤣🤣

Has Twitter become unfixable? I would say no because I believe Elon Musk can fix it, but Elon should rethink his approach and do what he did with Tesla and SpaceX: instead of trying to make the company profitable, he should focus on making an awesome product.