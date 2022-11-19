Elon Musk Just Reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter Account

November 19, 2022 , , ,
The Twitter account of former President Donald J. Trump has been restored after Elon Musk held a Twitter poll titled "Reinstate former President Trump" and asked his followers if they thought the former president's Twitter account should be reinstated. The final results show 51.8% of respondents said "Yes", and only 48.2% said "No".

