Elon Musk Just Reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter Account





The Twitter account of former President Donald J. Trump has been restored after Elon Musk held a Twitter poll titled "Reinstate former President Trump" and asked his followers if they thought the former president's Twitter account should be reinstated. The final results show 51.8% of respondents said "Yes", and only 48.2% said "No".

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022



