Stop The Cap, Dogecoin Is Not Going To The Moon!

Dogecoin is climbing in value again, Yay..... some idiots are going to lose a lot of money, and the scammers are going to make a lot more money, again.

Please don't "invest" in those sh*t coins. I think I should rephrase that sentence, "Please don't waste your money on any cryptocurrency, not even bitcoin".

In the coming months, you will hear stories of people who made millions from Dogecoin and they will say that you too can make money like that if you "study the market" and "invest wisely". Trust me, you can't, because nobody can predict the crypto market. It's like a pig on LSD, you don't know which way it's going to run (a famous quote from Jim Chanos when he was talking about the Chinese stock market, crypto is pretty much the same).

Media outlets are saying that Dogecoin's value rose because Elon Musk bought Twitter, and they are right. It seems that people are betting on the hope of Musk making Dogecoin an official currency of Twitter.

You might say that it's delusional, and it's never gonna happen. But we are talking about Elon Freaking Musk, you never know what he is gonna do next. That's why I'm not gonna say stupid sh*t like "it won't ever happen". Also, the cryptocurrency exchange, "Binance" is now an equity investor in Twitter. So, there is a chance that it might happen, but betting your life savings on sh*t coins is still a stupid idea.





Do you know, there are more than 12000 cryptocurrencies in the world right now? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

What do you think most of those coin creators are trying to achieve?

They are trying to make millions of dollars scamming newbies. And, most of them are very successful at it.

Some of my friends have lost a lot of money through crypto scams, and I don't want you to be another victim.

Even after reading all this, if you still want to spend your money in the crypto space, buy a crypto course on Udemy, Coursera, Udacity, or edX. You may be able to create something valuable for the world.

If you are interested in learning about cryptocurrencies and how they are made. Here are some study materials: