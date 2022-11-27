DeepMind Pauses Hiring of New Interns; Here is why

DeepMind Pauses Hiring of New Interns; Here is why

In order to review how the internship programme fits with the firm's "strategic priorities" and "long-term focus,"  Alphabet's DeepMind has paused hiring new interns.

"Disappointed & shocked to hear that DeepMind 'paused' intern hiring and canceled all scheduled interviews, just one hour before my interview... Anyone knows more details?" Linfeng Zhao, an applicant wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

A representative for DeepMind told Business Insider: "We've paused hiring for new interns at this time as we review how our Intern Program aligns with our long-term focus and strategic priorities as an organization. We are in communication with all applicants, and are grateful for the time they've invested in the process so far."

Here are some more tweets from aspiring interns:


