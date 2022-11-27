DeepMind Pauses Hiring of New Interns; Here is why

In order to review how the internship programme fits with the firm's "strategic priorities" and "long-term focus," Alphabet's DeepMind has paused hiring new interns.

"Disappointed & shocked to hear that DeepMind 'paused' intern hiring and canceled all scheduled interviews, just one hour before my interview... Anyone knows more details?" Linfeng Zhao, an applicant wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Anyone knows more details? pic.twitter.com/eLB5uHZAlB — Linfeng Zhao (@zhao0625) November 23, 2022

A representative for DeepMind told Business Insider: "We've paused hiring for new interns at this time as we review how our Intern Program aligns with our long-term focus and strategic priorities as an organization. We are in communication with all applicants, and are grateful for the time they've invested in the process so far."

Here are some more tweets from aspiring interns:

Gutted @DeepMind has paused internship cycles for this year (espesh after making it to final round🥲)

Internships are a great way for early stage academics to get a feel for industry - the tech hiring freeze is hitting hard😑

Buuut I'm now back on the market so hmu with ideas👀😅 — Hannah Rose Kirk (@hannahrosekirk) November 23, 2022

Working at DeepMind would definitely be a dream comes true for me. I did not get pass the screening phase last year. I got through this year's screening. Then the freeze happened :( If only... https://t.co/81eFaU1VHH — Rujikorn Charakorn (@tan51616) November 23, 2022



