"Control 2" Is Officially Happening
Remedy Entertainment has announced that they are making a sequel to the award-winning game "Control". The game is currently in the concept stage of development, and it will be built on Remedy's own Northlight Engine.
According to the newly signed agreement with 505 Games, Remedy will self-publish the PC version of the game, and 505 Games will publish the console versions. And, the revenue generated will be split evenly.
Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of 505 Games said in a statement that "We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies,"
"Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2," they added.
Control garnered over 20 "Game of the Year" accolades, including IGN's 2019 Game of the Year, and was nominated for 11 BAFTA Games Awards.
Post a Comment