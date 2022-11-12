"Control 2" Is Officially Happening





Remedy Entertainment has announced that they are making a sequel to the award-winning game "Control". The game is currently in the concept stage of development, and it will be built on Remedy's own Northlight Engine.





According to the newly signed agreement with 505 Games , Remedy will self-publish the PC version of the game, and 505 Games will publish the console versions. And, the revenue generated will be split evenly.





Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of 505 Games said in a statement that "We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies,"



