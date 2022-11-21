AXLocker: A New Ransomware that Steals Discord Accounts





Ransomware operators now have a new weapon called "AXLocker" in their already impressive arsenal. According to researchers at Cyble , this ransomware isn't particularly sophisticated beyond the fact that it is good at stealing Discord tokens from a victim's machine. operators now have a new weapon called "" in their already impressive arsenal. According to researchers at, this ransomware isn't particularly sophisticated beyond the fact that it is good at stealingfrom a victim's machine.

After infecting the machine, it starts encrypting essential files and then sends the victim's sensitive information such as Computer name, Username, Machine IP address, System UUID, and Discord tokens to the operator's server. It then displays a ransom note like the one shown below.

"This ransomware uses the AES encryption algorithm to encrypt files". "We observed that the ransomware does not change the file name or extension after the encryption," researchers said in a blog post.