Australia May Ban the Payment Of Ransom To Cyber Criminals
Following recent cyber attacks, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Sunday that the government is looking at outlawing the payment of ransom to cyber criminals.
By outlawing ransom payments, the government hopes to make it more difficult for cybercriminals to profit from their activities. This is a welcome move by the government, and one that will hopefully help to reduce the incidence of cybercrime in Australia.
