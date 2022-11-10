10 Best Latest Android Games For Today (Apk Download Links Included)

Destroy as many cars as possible to improve your garage!

Be the best investigator and record the politicians while they're doing criminal activities. Make sure you're not caught while doing so. Can you catch all of the corrupt politicians?

How quick can you find the right spots to make the perfect defense?

In this game, you'll control the bowman. Your goal is to save your ally stickman from falling stones. By tapping on the screen you'll shoot arrows to pin the rope and make a barrier.

Play against players from all over the world!You win by placing the designated number of overflowing balls into your cup!Trace your finger on the screen to pull the floor.Draw a line to prevent the ball from going into the opponent's cup, and try to get the ball into your cup!Can you beat players from all over the world?





Developer: KAYAC Inc.

Google Play ID: com.kayac.doodle_duel

PlayStore Download Link: Doodle Duel

Genre: Puzzle

APK Download Link:





























【Unique Builds Every Run】

In this rogue-lite survival game, select from a variety of upgrades to create unique and overpowered builds every run. You can be a fire wizard, for example, and ignite monsters with every pump of your shotgun, or an agile ninja who controls magic knives to pierce your enemies.





【Select Your Hero】

Choose from a diverse selection of characters and weapons that offer a variety of gameplay experiences.





【Features】

*Over 80 different upgrades to choose from for a unique experience every run!

*Wide cast of characters, with more to come post-launch.

*Casual quick 10-20 minute play sessions, for busy gamers.

*Rune System helps you become stronger





Developer: Erabit Studios

Google Play ID: com.Flanne.MinutesTillDawn.roguelike.shooting.fr.gp

PlayStore Download Link: 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Genre: Action

APK Download Link:

Are you a workout master but don’t know how to show off? Do you love lift-up but somehow you can’t do it? Are you looking for a perfect workout game?





So, pack your back, start a lifting journey, and be ready to accept some challenges of the weight lifting simulator with Giant Lift Heroes Idle Workout.





Let’s tap tap tap to lift faster and faster, develop your muscle rush, and be the strongest hero!



🎮 Gameplay of this workout game 🎮 🏋🏽A lifting journey, from zero to hero, start with a slimming body 🏋🏽Sell the muscle you gain in your muscle race 🏋🏽The more you become a giant, the more objects you can lift 🏋🏽Purchase new items and increase your weightlifting efforts 🏋🏽Battle Mode with muscle race: Defeat your gravity man or lady boss and then become the strongest man with Giant Lift Heroes

✨ Features ✨ ✅100+ levels to play with weight lifting simulator ✅More than 20 items for you for lifting up from the lightest like a pencil to the heaviest one ✅2D funny graphics, and smooth visual effects. ✅Intuitive, easy-to-use game console.









Micro Breaker - is a fresh take on a classic brick-breaking game with a great and expanded gameplay that you've never seen before. Here you can acquire and upgrade amazing power-ups that will change your odds in more difficult stages. You can unlock different paddles and balls that you can use to beat the high scores and smash your way through the online rankings!





IMMERSIVE AND ENGAGING Master the paddle with engaging controls in the 3D environment that will change your perspective about brick breakers forever! Combining dynamic graphics with almost natural controls will allow you to enjoy this classic and refreshed gameplay!

TWO DIFFERENT MODES WITH UNLIMITED OPPORTUNITIES You can enjoy a normal mode with 130 different stages divided between 4 different zones. Each zone has a non-linear stage layout and it's entirely up to you which route you take, but you can beat all the stages to gain more stars! Will you be able to reach and beat all Boss stages? There's also a challenge mode, where you will face those stages in random order, trying to get the highest winning streak to gain more rewards while climbing the online scoreboard in both modes!

DAILY QUESTS AND MORE We've prepared daily quests that will award you with some prizes for breaking through some stages. The game will additionally reward you for your progression through the normal mode. The in-game currency will allow you to unlock even more exciting ways to enjoy smashing bricks and bosses! Besides that, many achievements are waiting to be unlocked, can you get them all?

**FEATURES** • Easy and natural controls • Dynamic 3D graphics • Realistic physics • 2 different game modes • Over 130 stages and 4 different zones • 4 challenging boss stages • Over 50 power-ups • Unlockable paddles and balls with different perks

Show everyone that you can handle this retro experience with a modern look! Break the high scores! Gain more powers and become the master in Micro Breaker!







Developer: Raster Age

Google Play ID: com.rasterage.micro.breaker

PlayStore Download Link: Micro Breaker

Genre: Arcade

APK Download Link:





















Scramble out of danger with Biscuit and his other cute hamster friends in Hammie Scramble! Dodge obstacles, collect rewards, level up, and see how far can your furry pet can go in this fast-paced endless runner!





Ways to have fun in Hammie Scramble:

- Test your skills in this endless runner, and scramble to your high score with your hamster friend!

- Unlock new skills and level them up as you dodge and zip through this platform endless runner!

- Meet new friends and help them by overcoming the obstacles thrown their way!





Hammie Scramble is free to play with in-game purchases available.











Developer: Project 99

Google Play ID: com.CargoStudio.HammieScramble

PlayStore Download Link: Hammie Scramble

Genre: Casual

APK Download Links:

Hammie Scramble 1.0.3.apk (armeabi-v7a) (armeabi-v7a)

Hammie Scramble 1.0.3.apk (arm64-v8a) (arm64-v8a)



I hope you liked the list. If you did, don't forget to share this article.

