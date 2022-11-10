10 Best Latest Android Games For Today (Apk Download Links Included)

Developer: Panda Games Studio.
In this game, you'll control the bowman. Your goal is to save your ally
stickman from falling stones. By tapping on the screen you'll shoot arrows
to pin the rope and make a barrier.
How quick can you find the right spots to make the perfect defense?
Developer: Navy Spade Games
Google Play ID: com.NavySpade.RopeAndArrow
PlayStore Download Link: Rope & Arrow
Genre: Arcade
APK Download Link:
Rope & Arrow 1.0.apk
(armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)
Be the best investigator and record the politicians while they're doing
criminal activities. Make sure you're not caught while doing so. Can you
catch all of the corrupt politicians?
Developer:
Snackgamer
Google Play ID: com.snackgamer.CorruptHell
PlayStore Download Link: Corrupt Hell
Genre: Casual
APK Download Link:
Corrupt Hell 0.1.apk
(armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)
Destroy as many cars as possible to improve your garage!
Developer: Yso Corp
Google Play ID: com.YsoCorp.WreckerDestroy
PlayStore Download Link: Wrecker Destroy
Genre: Action
APK Download Link:
Wrecker Destroy 0.1.0.apk (armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)
Play against players from all over the world!
You win by
placing the designated number of overflowing balls into your cup!
Trace
your finger on the screen to pull the floor.
Draw a line to
prevent the ball from going into the opponent's cup, and try to get the ball
into your cup!
Can you beat players from all over the world?
Developer: KAYAC Inc.
Google Play ID: com.kayac.doodle_duel
Genre: Puzzle
APK Download Link:
Survive the onslaught of an endless horde of monsters for 20 minutes!
20
Minutes Till Dawn is a roguelike, shoot'em up where you mow down endless
hordes of monstrous baddies.
【Unique Builds Every Run】
In this rogue-lite survival
game, select from a variety of upgrades to create unique and overpowered
builds every run. You can be a fire wizard, for example, and ignite
monsters with every pump of your shotgun, or an agile ninja who controls
magic knives to pierce your enemies.
【Select Your
Hero】
Choose from a diverse selection of characters and weapons that
offer a variety of gameplay experiences.
【Features】
*Over
80 different upgrades to choose from for a unique experience every run!
*Wide
cast of characters, with more to come post-launch.
*Casual quick
10-20 minute play sessions, for busy gamers.
*Rune System helps you
become stronger
Developer: Erabit Studios
Google Play ID: com.Flanne.MinutesTillDawn.roguelike.shooting.fr.gp
Genre: Action
APK Download Link:
Are you a workout master but don’t know how to show off? Do you love
lift-up but somehow you can’t do it? Are you looking for a perfect workout
game?
So, pack your back, start a lifting journey, and be ready to accept some
challenges of the weight lifting simulator with Giant Lift Heroes Idle
Workout.
Let’s tap tap tap to lift faster and faster, develop your muscle rush, and
be the strongest hero!
🎮 Gameplay of this workout game 🎮
🏋🏽A lifting journey, from zero to hero, start with a slimming body
🏋🏽Sell the muscle you gain in your muscle race
🏋🏽The more you become a giant, the more objects you can lift
🏋🏽Purchase new items and increase your weightlifting efforts
🏋🏽Battle Mode with muscle race: Defeat your gravity man or lady boss and
then become the strongest man with Giant Lift Heroes
✨ Features ✨
✅100+ levels to play with weight lifting simulator
✅More than 20 items for you for lifting up from the lightest like a
pencil to the heaviest one
✅2D funny graphics, and smooth visual effects.
✅Intuitive, easy-to-use game console.
Are you ready to train hard, pump up your body, learn how to get growing
muscular, and be the strongest hero ever? Hope you will enjoy it!
Developer: Apero Game Publishing
Google Play ID: com.apero.idleworkout.giantlifthero.musclegame
Genre: Casual
APK Download Link:
As a psychological support agent, you must connect with people and
help them become happy and healthy!
Developer: Panda Games Studio.
Google Play ID: com.PandaGamesStudio.MentalHealth
Genre: Role Playing
APK Download Links:
Micro Breaker - is a fresh take on a classic brick-breaking game with a
great and expanded gameplay that you've never seen before. Here you can
acquire and upgrade amazing power-ups that will change your odds in more
difficult stages. You can unlock different paddles and balls that you can
use to beat the high scores and smash your way through the online
rankings!
IMMERSIVE AND ENGAGING
Master the paddle with engaging controls in the 3D environment that will
change your perspective about brick breakers forever! Combining dynamic
graphics with almost natural controls will allow you to enjoy this
classic and refreshed gameplay!
TWO DIFFERENT MODES WITH UNLIMITED OPPORTUNITIES
You can enjoy a normal mode with 130 different stages divided between 4
different zones. Each zone has a non-linear stage layout and it's
entirely up to you which route you take, but you can beat all the stages
to gain more stars! Will you be able to reach and beat all Boss stages?
There's also a challenge mode, where you will face those stages in
random order, trying to get the highest winning streak to gain more
rewards while climbing the online scoreboard in both modes!
DAILY QUESTS AND MORE
We've prepared daily quests that will award you with some prizes for
breaking through some stages. The game will additionally reward you for
your progression through the normal mode. The in-game currency will
allow you to unlock even more exciting ways to enjoy smashing bricks and
bosses! Besides that, many achievements are waiting to be unlocked, can
you get them all?
**FEATURES**
• Easy and natural controls
• Dynamic 3D graphics
• Realistic physics
• 2 different game modes
• Over 130 stages and 4 different zones
• 4 challenging boss stages
• Over 50 power-ups
• Unlockable paddles and balls with different perks
Show everyone that you can handle this retro experience with a modern
look! Break the high scores! Gain more powers and become the master in
Micro Breaker!
Developer: Raster Age
Google Play ID: com.rasterage.micro.breaker
Genre: Arcade
APK Download Link:
Scramble out of danger with Biscuit and his other cute hamster friends in
Hammie Scramble! Dodge obstacles, collect rewards, level up, and see how
far can your furry pet can go in this fast-paced endless runner!
Ways to have fun in Hammie Scramble:
- Test your skills in this endless runner, and scramble to your high score
with your hamster friend!
- Unlock new skills and level them up as you dodge and zip through this
platform endless runner!
- Meet new friends and help them by overcoming the obstacles thrown their
way!
Hammie Scramble is free to play with in-game purchases available.
Developer: Project 99
Google Play ID: com.CargoStudio.HammieScramble
Genre: Casual
APK Download Links:
I hope you liked the list. If you did, don't forget to share this
article.
