Single City: Life Metaverse - Android Simulation Game





Welcome to Single City, a unique strategy march game, where metaverse FAME is the ultimate goal!





Flirt, flex, and flaunt your way through encounters in the big city. Collab with your network to cause drama for your rivals as you compete for followers. More friends and followers means more clout, which means more influence to link with the love of your life!





★ CHOOSE your avatar to best match your style and persona. Be YOU or someone NEW!





★ EXPLORE the trendiest city location in our new tutorial with hilarious characters and storylines!





★ DISCOVER a prime real estate location then move and build on it later - just travel there before the competition!





★ BECOME leaderboard famous as a Hype House Leader by gaining influence and followers





★ HELP stylish Guardians and sexy Roomies via the new Stories feature to gain trendy furniture for their room design! Can’t be a content creator without a little drip





★ RENOVATE, decorate then rent out each room to unlock new roommates! Create the ultimate high key, high fashion Hype House!





★ DESIGN your luxury dream home in the city or move to the coast and live in a brand new beach house - influence in style!





★ MEET Friends in realtime and form a metaverse relationship. Start a Crew then stir up drama - sip or spill the influencer tea while you bond via live chat!





★ LOVE or a meetup could be just around the city block! FREE virtual dating means unlimited romance stories - so get ready to link in this love life simulator! You could stay single but who knows…your next date could be The One in real life





★ SHOP in the new Store for exclusive interactive goodies and to choose hot offers!





★ SHARE your experience with us on our Discord and reach out to our support anytime by checking the in-game Phone settings for the Help option!







