One Punch Man - The Strongest - Android Role Playing Game





One Punch Man - The Strongest is officially launched on Google Play and App Store, and the servers will be online on Sept. 22nd, 2022, at 08:00 AM (UTC-8). Thank you for your support and love!





Saitama, a guy who became a hero for fun.





After three years of his training, he finally gains the ultimate strength he wanted.





The official turn-based strategy mobile RPG licensed by and adapted from the popular Japanese anime series ONE PUNCH MAN is coming!





Fight along with Saitama and be a hero for fun!





【Game Introduction】





One Punch Man - The Strongest is adapted from the anime ONE PUNCH MAN, originally created by ONE and Yusuke Murata. The whole game production was supervised by the production committee including SHUEISHA. Experience the One Punch Man game that is faithful to the original setting and relive the heroic battles!





【Game Features】





- Customizable Combination, Variable Strategies





You can fight along with Saitama, "The Strongest Hero", and face the disasters and villains straight out of the original work. You will need to recruit various heroes and villains and form your exclusive lineup. Through smart strategic thinking and the combination of unique character features and skills, you can dominate the battlefield.





- A Wide Range of Characters, Each with Unique Intros





Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and Boros, each with their exclusive skills and costumes, which await your discovery!





- A Variety of Modes, Rich Gameplay Available





Institute of Genetics, Association Arena, Unnatural Disaster, Extreme Training, Awakening Trial, multi-player team play, PVE campaigns, and last but not least the Saitama combat mode, and thrilling one-punch kill in the quick clearance of challenges!









Voiceover by Original Voiceover Cast





Saitama CV: Makoto Furukawa





Genos CV: Kaito Ishikawa





Speed-o'-Sound Sonic CV: Yuki Kaji





Terrible Tornado CV: Aoi Yuki





Hellish Blizzard CV: Saori Hayami





Silverfang CV: Kazuhiro Yamaji





Atomic Samurai CV: Kenjiro Tsuda





Child Emperor CV: Minami Takayama





King CV: Hiroki Yasumoto





Zombieman CV: Takahiro Sakurai





Drive Knight CV: Yoji Ueda





Superalloy Darkshine CV: Satoshi Hino





Puri-puri Prisoner CV: Masaya Onosaka





Amai Mask CV: Mamoru Miyano





Mumen Rider CV: Yuichi Nakamura





Doctor Genus CV: Daisuke Namikawa





Boros CV: Toshiyuki Morikawa







