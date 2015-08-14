One Punch Man - The Strongest - Android Role Playing Game
One Punch Man - The Strongest is officially launched on Google Play and App Store, and the servers will be online on Sept. 22nd, 2022, at 08:00 AM (UTC-8). Thank you for your support and love!
Saitama, a guy who became a hero for fun.
After three years of his training, he finally gains the ultimate strength he wanted.
The official turn-based strategy mobile RPG licensed by and adapted from the popular Japanese anime series ONE PUNCH MAN is coming!
Fight along with Saitama and be a hero for fun!
【Game Introduction】
One Punch Man - The Strongest is adapted from the anime ONE PUNCH MAN, originally created by ONE and Yusuke Murata. The whole game production was supervised by the production committee including SHUEISHA. Experience the One Punch Man game that is faithful to the original setting and relive the heroic battles!
【Game Features】
- Customizable Combination, Variable Strategies
You can fight along with Saitama, "The Strongest Hero", and face the disasters and villains straight out of the original work. You will need to recruit various heroes and villains and form your exclusive lineup. Through smart strategic thinking and the combination of unique character features and skills, you can dominate the battlefield.
- A Wide Range of Characters, Each with Unique Intros
Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and Boros, each with their exclusive skills and costumes, which await your discovery!
- A Variety of Modes, Rich Gameplay Available
Institute of Genetics, Association Arena, Unnatural Disaster, Extreme Training, Awakening Trial, multi-player team play, PVE campaigns, and last but not least the Saitama combat mode, and thrilling one-punch kill in the quick clearance of challenges!
Voiceover by Original Voiceover Cast
Saitama CV: Makoto Furukawa
Genos CV: Kaito Ishikawa
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic CV: Yuki Kaji
Terrible Tornado CV: Aoi Yuki
Hellish Blizzard CV: Saori Hayami
Silverfang CV: Kazuhiro Yamaji
Atomic Samurai CV: Kenjiro Tsuda
Child Emperor CV: Minami Takayama
King CV: Hiroki Yasumoto
Zombieman CV: Takahiro Sakurai
Drive Knight CV: Yoji Ueda
Superalloy Darkshine CV: Satoshi Hino
Puri-puri Prisoner CV: Masaya Onosaka
Amai Mask CV: Mamoru Miyano
Mumen Rider CV: Yuichi Nakamura
Doctor Genus CV: Daisuke Namikawa
Boros CV: Toshiyuki Morikawa
Developer: Moonton
Google Play ID: com.moonton.opmen
Playstore Download Link: One Punch Man - The Strongest
APK Download Link: One Punch Man - The Strongest 1.2.0.apk (armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a, armeabi), One Punch Man - The Strongest 1.2.0.xapk (armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)
Post a Comment