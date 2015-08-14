Fish & Run - Android Casual Game





Fish & Run is an easy-to-play runner fishing game where you play as a fisherman on a boat. Cast your net and master your boat movement to catch as much fish as possible. Trade all the fish you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship or purchase a new one. Push through challenging levels with different terrain obstacles and avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish.





Features





- Easy control





- Multiple challenging levels with different terrain obstacles





- Avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish if not avoided





- Trade the fishes you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship





- Unique unlockable ships.



