Fish & Run - Android Casual Game
Fish & Run is an easy-to-play runner fishing game where you play as a fisherman on a boat. Cast your net and master your boat movement to catch as much fish as possible. Trade all the fish you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship or purchase a new one. Push through challenging levels with different terrain obstacles and avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish.
Features
- Easy control
- Multiple challenging levels with different terrain obstacles
- Avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish if not avoided
- Trade the fishes you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship
- Unique unlockable ships.
Developer: PT. MAENTRUS Digital Lab
Google Play ID: com.mt.hc.fishandrun
Playstore Download Link: Fish & Run
APK Download Link: Fish & Run 1.001.apk
