Fish & Run - Android Casual Game

Fish & Run is an easy-to-play runner fishing game where you play as a fisherman on a boat. Cast your net and master your boat movement to catch as much fish as possible. Trade all the fish you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship or purchase a new one. Push through challenging levels with different terrain obstacles and avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish.

Features

- Easy control

- Multiple challenging levels with different terrain obstacles

- Avoid patrolling sharks that will eat your fish if not avoided

- Trade the fishes you caught and earn cash to upgrade your ship

- Unique unlockable ships.











Developer: PT. MAENTRUS Digital Lab

Google Play ID: com.mt.hc.fishandrun

Playstore Download LinkFish & Run

APK Download LinkFish & Run 1.001.apk

