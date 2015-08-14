Crazy Kaiju 3D - Android Action Game
🔥Smash your opponents and become the biggest monster in town!🔥
A fun gameplay includes:
- two different game modes
- 15+ unique monsters🦍
- offline bonuses to get your monster bigger and faster😈
- a unique city setting with cartoon buildings
Be the biggest monster this city ever saw or smash all the surroundings in a time limit! Unlock every character and enjoy all the smooth animations🎮
And don't forget - this is just a game, so have fun!
Developer: MAD PIXEL GAMES LTD
Google Play ID: com.battle.rampage.kaiju
Playstore Download Link: Crazy Kaiju 3D
APK Download Link: Crazy Kaiju 3D 1.03.apk (armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)
