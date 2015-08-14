Crazy Kaiju 3D - Android Action Game

4:48 AM , , , ,

🔥Smash your opponents and become the biggest monster in town!🔥


A fun gameplay includes:

- two different game modes

- 15+ unique monsters🦍

- offline bonuses to get your monster bigger and faster😈

- a unique city setting with cartoon buildings

Be the biggest monster this city ever saw or smash all the surroundings in a time limit! Unlock every character and enjoy all the smooth animations🎮

And don't forget - this is just a game, so have fun!








Developer: MAD PIXEL GAMES LTD

Google Play ID: com.battle.rampage.kaiju

Playstore Download LinkCrazy Kaiju 3D

APK Download LinkCrazy Kaiju 3D 1.03.apk (armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a)

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.