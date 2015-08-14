Card Evolution - Android Casual Game





Grow your epic card collection: unlock new character series - ranging from sports to monsters - and build the most powerful deck.





Battle against other players to become the greatest and earn money to unlock more cards. Be the owner of the world's rarest and most expensive card collection.





Upgrade your cards to become the largest card collector of the rarest and most expensive cards in the world. Unlock new cards and decks as you progress through the game.





Compete in epic card battles to win prizes to invest back in your collection and build unique decks.









Features





- Run to increase the value and rarity of your cards





- Evolve your cards in a fun, choice-based runner





- Collect all the cards and build the strongest deck





- Fight epic card battles





- Merge cards in battle to evolve into higher-level cards







