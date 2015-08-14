Axes Metaverse: Battle Royale - Android Action Game





Welcome to the first game of Axes Metaverse! In this multiplayer crypto game, you join the large-scale battle royale against players all around the world! Unlock & upgrade legendary champions, brawl in a variety of battlelands, earn and trade NFT assets, and become the top player of Axes Metaverse!





COLLECT NFT HEROES





You can get either off-chain or in-chain NFT champions representing one of 7 races inhabiting this world – Human, Elf, Treant, Orc, Undead, Void Elves, or Mech. Play as a Knight, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, or Mage with their own unique abilities, upgrade their characteristics & even transform them into heroes of the next grade!





GET ELITE EQUIPMENT





To stay alive in this battle royale game, you should obtain powerful weapons and armor for your champions. Get the equipment as a battle reward, craft & upgrade the items, or trade legendary NFT equipment with other players. Unlock the full potential of your warriors to win the multiplayer brawls!





RULE THE IN-GAME WORLD





Write down the story of conflicts, betrayals, and peace of the Neutral Lands with billions of players around the world! Wage wars for territories, or trade them as NFT assets to build your own kingdom!





PLAY TO EARN





Get unique in-chain assets by fighting in PvP and PvE arenas, crafting equipment, and opening chests. Each crypto asset in Axes Metaverse can be listed in the NFT marketplace and sold to other players for Axes Metaverse Shards. Shards can be traded for other cryptos on decentralized and centralized exchanges.





THE NFT GAME FEATURES:





Skill-based action gameplay. Every player has a chance to win





Massive online battles: up to 64 players in a single match





Truly Free to Play. You can enter the game & play using free untokenized heroes





Cross-platform gameplay. You can play either from your desktop or from your mobile device using the same account





What are you waiting for? Sharpen your blade, learn new deadly spells & join the battle royale. Defeat all the players in the war zone to become the last one standing. Download one of the best multiplayer games right now, play to earn crypto rewards & cover yourself in glory!







