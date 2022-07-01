Zombie Van: Tower Defense TD - Android Strategy Game

Zombie Van is an addictive tower defense game where you have to protect a single tower against the zombie army.

Defend your base until its destruction. Make permanent upgrades, collect & equip cards and give it another try.

A huge number of skills, several types of zombies, and dynamic gameplay - all this you will find in Zombie Van!

Use your resources wisely and make tactical decisions - like in good towers defense games, the smartest general wins!

Build a perfect tower with your own combination of skills in the super fun TD game!





How to play:

• The goal is to defend your van from waves of zombies

• Earn cash and coins to buy new skills & upgrades

• Upgrade your turret and van

• Explore different parts of the game





Features:

- Super easy controls

- Hundreds of skills combinations

- Different types of enemies and bosses

- Research new upgrades to get stronger even while idle

- Over 30 unique cards to collect

- Compete in tournaments and live events

- Hours of dynamic TD gameplay





Developer: Eidolon LLC

Google Play ID: com.eidoloncorp.idlevan

Playstore Download Link: Zombie Van: Tower Defense TD

APK Download Link: Zombie Van Tower Defense TD 0.2.16.xapk





Here is how to Install Zombie Van: Tower Defense TD XAPK on Android

1. First download install XAPK Installer on to your device.

PlayStore Download Link: XAPK Installer

APK Download Link: XAPK Installer 4.4.apk

2. Open the XAPK Installer app, enable required permissions.

3. Tap on "INSTALL .XAPK FILES" and then select "Zombie Van Tower Defense TD 0.2.16.xapk".

4. Follow the on-screen instructions.