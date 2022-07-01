Zombie Spin - Android Casual Game
Brave human beings, although our territory is occupied by zombies, we can't be defeated by them, right?
So what should we do?
First take back the land that belongs to us? Or destroy the zombies first?
Do we need to assemble a team? Do we need to find supplies? Do we have a map?
Instead of thinking about these answers, why not enter the world of Zombie Spin right now?
Where to start, you decide!
1. Assemble a team
You can't accomplish this great cause alone, yes, you need to gather more people to move forward together
Invite your friends to join your team so you can do more
2. Build a camp
After finishing the team gathering, it's time to build our camp, the number of camps represents the symbol of your strength, every time you finish building a camp, you will get the star medal
The more medals, the higher your popularity, then, there will be more people to seek your shelter
3. Collect supplies
You need gold to build a camp, and you can't do it without supplies. Come on, spin the slot machine and get a constant flow of supplies.
Remember at all times: the slot machine is a jack-of-all-trades, it can meet all your needs!
4. Sneak attack/attack
Where there are people, there are conflicts, not to mention the presence of zombies.
So when you launch a sneak attack, that will be the best way to get your supplies, so don't be shy and enjoy the victory!
Attacking will be a seemingly uncivilized approach, but, as we have said, where there are people there must be conflict, and if you do not initiate an attack, then in the future others will also attack you!
So for the sake of your team, for the sake of your future, attack bravely!
5. Weapons
In a chaotic world, a variety of weapons is a necessity, it can protect your camp from being attacked, it can allow you to get more supplies during sneak attacks, and even super power during attacks
So, having weapons is something you must do no matter what
6. Warehouse stockpile
Do you feel that supplies are often in short supply? Or supplies are slow to collect? This is the time to rely on the warehouse reserve, it can provide enough ammunition when you need it
7. Free time
The battle with zombies is all the time, it's a good idea to relax once in a while.
Here are casual games such as Squid Hero, which can make you feel the fun of life even in the moment of relaxation
More relaxing and fun mini-games are being added, which are well worth all the anticipation
8. Strategy
When you appear confused, need help or need more comrades, then please join our global base camp: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076506249971. Here all the puzzles and answers will be solved one by one.
Developer: Zombie Spin
Google Play ID: com.zombiespinapk.com
Playstore Download Link: Zombie Spin
APK Download Link: Zombie Spin 2.0.2.apk
