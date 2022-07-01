Zing Speed: Super Kart Run! - Android Adventure Game

Zing Speed: Super Kart Run! is a top free-to-play racing game. Win contests or finish challenges in the adventure mode to earn points with the zing speed ramp. Then, challenge your friends to thrilling races with special lobby features that enable you to create the race's regulations. Finally, upgrade and customize your go-karts with the coins you acquired.

With the upgradeable and smooth karts in Ultimate Go Kart Racing, you may race on various tracks, enhancing your karting experience. Quick, humorous, and free games. Race with few competitors in the thrilling and action-packed races on spectacular courses. Display your drifting skills. For the cups, proceed to the finish line. Be known for your racing prowess. Smoulder the asphalt. And the racing game is completely free.

Take part in Go Kart Racing now! On the way to the Formula One race, you can enjoy your car! With a kart that resembles a buggy, experience spectacular 3D mobile racing. You will experience vibration, kart-like sound, and sliding between the track and tires of a mobile game. A g-force will have a significant impact on that game. It will change when you jump over curbs and experience spring. The game's realism will astound you, and you'll be astounded by how the surroundings reflect on the curbs and the vehicles. Prepare for the fun and run real karting. Try the karts in the buggy-style game Real Karting Race. Formula car racing starts with karting. Make a tour in that kart similar to a game of buggy racing, a 3D world tour by Rush.





ACTION-PACKED KART RACING

Take advantage of your driving prowess and various inventive powerups to battle your way to the finish line. It's an epic conflict with breathtaking physics-based action, not just a gorgeous 3D racing game!





COOL VEHICLES TO COLLECT

Build a garage full of race karts with your winnings, like monster trucks, muscle cars, and lunar rovers. In this multiplayer racing game, you can race off crazy karts and gather power-ups to fight other buggy rivals.





PACKED WITH AMAZING POWERUPS

With over 25 unique Powerups, Go kart Racing dominates rival super Mario kart racers, and more Powerups are on the way! Realistic dynamics for the most demanding drivers and kid-friendly arcade controls. In the video game Go Kart, everybody can race! But if you want to be the best and defeat competitors, don't forget to update your vehicle.





AMAZING RACE TRACKS

Discover Icey hills, lava-spewing volcanoes, dinosaur-infested rainforests, stunning train tracks, and enigmatic marshes. There are unexpected turns and secret shortcuts on every single race track. But, be aware of blast cans on your way, which will boom your car.

Developer: GLITCHED LAB

Google Play ID: com.GlitchedLab.zingspeed.speed.race.mega.off.stunt.kart.go

Playstore Download Link: Zing Speed: Super Kart Run!

APK Download Link: Zing Speed: Super Kart Run! 1.0.apk