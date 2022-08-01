Urban Trial Pocket - Android Sports Game





Grab your bike and pull off the most savage tricks and combos on your motorbike. Ride freely, spin around in the air, go back and forth and let yourself be carried away by the fun, fast-paced gameplay, colorful visuals, and smooth controls.





Choose you bike to fit your style, either easy to handle to do impressive tricks or powerful to beat the clock. Do tricks with the tips of your fingers, with figures that have been made ultra accessible and controls adapted to touch screens.





Simple to practice, Urban Trials tricky gives you fun challenges but no headaches with an accessible gameplay. Perform Stunts, flips and wheelies or crash your bike trying, with dozens of freestyle, breakdance and FMX moves. Complete challenges and master countless outstanding maneuvers and tricks to rule the leaderboards.





Urban Trial Pocket let you Play short sessions whenever & wherever, offline, is optimized for phones to give you a smooth gameplay experience. Finally, the game is compatible is compatible with controllers : DualSense, Xbox Series X controller, and all MFI controllers are compatible.









Features





• Crazy mix of tricks, platforming, and racing





• Killer tricks to combine in countless combos





• Super-smooth experience





• 3 single-player modes





• Over 30 levels + side challenges





• Savage customization options





• Leaderboards to rule





• Infinite gameplay





• More freedom, more fun. Riding in both directions









One In-app purchase is needed to buy the full game







Developer: PID Games

Google Play ID: com.plugindigital.utt

Playstore Download Link: Urban Trial Pocket

XAPK Download Link: Urban Trial Pocket 0.0.50.xapk



