Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure - Android Adventure Game





🌳 Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure contains well-designed levels, various enemies, super bosses, simple gameplay, excellent graphics, and soothing music and sounds.





It was a beautiful day in the Lopes Tribe. Tribe Boy was looking for food to prepare for the tribal festival, then suddenly the sky darkens and lightning fills the sky. A mysterious monster appears and kidnaps all the villagers except Tribe Boy, who is absent from the tribe 😱





Now your task is to help Tribe Boy run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles, and super evil monsters to save his friends and family 💪.









🧐 HOW TO PLAY





+ Use buttons to jump, move, and fire





+ Eat hearts and items to become stronger and defeat all monsters





+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points and buy additional items in store









😍 FEATURES





+ Beautiful high-resolution graphics





+ Smooth user interface





+ Music and sound effects





+ Game is no-paid; no purchase required





+ Phone and Tablet support





+ Awesome gameplay similar to the classic retro Game





+ Easy and intuitive controls with the on-screen retro controller





+ Hidden bonus bricks and blocks with heart, axe, and shield





+ Destroyable bricks, blocks, and moving platform





+ Hidden bonus levels with lots of classic and modern coins





+ Additional collectibles, coins, shields, and more





+ Underground and water worlds, swim, jump and run





+ Store with additional items and rewards: unlock worlds before finishing other worlds









Play Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure right now to conquer exciting challenges. Have fun and get through quickly each challenging level in Jungle Adventure.







