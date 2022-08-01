Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure - Android Adventure Game

🌳 Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure contains well-designed levels, various enemies, super bosses, simple gameplay, excellent graphics, and soothing music and sounds.

It was a beautiful day in the Lopes Tribe. Tribe Boy was looking for food to prepare for the tribal festival, then suddenly the sky darkens and lightning fills the sky. A mysterious monster appears and kidnaps all the villagers except Tribe Boy, who is absent from the tribe 😱

Now your task is to help Tribe Boy run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles, and super evil monsters to save his friends and family 💪.


🧐 HOW TO PLAY

+ Use buttons to jump, move, and fire

+ Eat hearts and items to become stronger and defeat all monsters

+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points and buy additional items in store


😍 FEATURES

+ Beautiful high-resolution graphics

+ Smooth user interface

+ Music and sound effects

+ Game is no-paid; no purchase required

+ Phone and Tablet support

+ Awesome gameplay similar to the classic retro Game

+ Easy and intuitive controls with the on-screen retro controller

+ Hidden bonus bricks and blocks with heart, axe, and shield

+ Destroyable bricks, blocks, and moving platform

+ Hidden bonus levels with lots of classic and modern coins

+ Additional collectibles, coins, shields, and more

+ Underground and water worlds, swim, jump and run

+ Store with additional items and rewards: unlock worlds before finishing other worlds


Play Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure right now to conquer exciting challenges. Have fun and get through quickly each challenging level in Jungle Adventure.










Developer: WeMaster Games

Google Play ID: com.one.m2.world

Playstore Download LinkTribe Boy: Jungle Adventure

