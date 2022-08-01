Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure - Android Adventure Game
🌳 Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure contains well-designed levels, various enemies, super bosses, simple gameplay, excellent graphics, and soothing music and sounds.
It was a beautiful day in the Lopes Tribe. Tribe Boy was looking for food to prepare for the tribal festival, then suddenly the sky darkens and lightning fills the sky. A mysterious monster appears and kidnaps all the villagers except Tribe Boy, who is absent from the tribe 😱
Now your task is to help Tribe Boy run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles, and super evil monsters to save his friends and family 💪.
🧐 HOW TO PLAY
+ Use buttons to jump, move, and fire
+ Eat hearts and items to become stronger and defeat all monsters
+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points and buy additional items in store
😍 FEATURES
+ Beautiful high-resolution graphics
+ Smooth user interface
+ Music and sound effects
+ Game is no-paid; no purchase required
+ Phone and Tablet support
+ Awesome gameplay similar to the classic retro Game
+ Easy and intuitive controls with the on-screen retro controller
+ Hidden bonus bricks and blocks with heart, axe, and shield
+ Destroyable bricks, blocks, and moving platform
+ Hidden bonus levels with lots of classic and modern coins
+ Additional collectibles, coins, shields, and more
+ Underground and water worlds, swim, jump and run
+ Store with additional items and rewards: unlock worlds before finishing other worlds
Play Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure right now to conquer exciting challenges. Have fun and get through quickly each challenging level in Jungle Adventure.
Developer: WeMaster Games
Google Play ID: com.one.m2.world
Playstore Download Link: Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure
APK Download Link: Tribe Boy: Jungle Adventure 0.5.6.apk
