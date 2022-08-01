Tram Rush - Android Simulation Game





Do you like to transport passengers or want to drive tram rush?





We provide five different trams to drive from old to modern go and grab them. At each station pick up all passengers and drive tram carefully across traffic to the final station of the route. Be very careful while playing tram rush because the rails are dangerous. Cars and bus might come suddenly on the tracks so be careful. No time limit so play at your own pace.





Start your adventurous journey with crazy tram simulator. Our train driving 3d is no longer boring because of its impossible tracks. We provide colorful scenery all around in our tram simulator game. Our tram rush is going to give you the fun and excitement of euro train driving.





We look forward to your feedback, help me find the error and we will make the tram game even better! Thank you for playing with us!





Key features of tram rush:





Addictive gameplay





Variety of trams to play





High quality game music and sound effects





The game is optimized for all kinds of screens





Randomly generated routes







