Stunt Truck Racing Simulator - Android Racing Game





The best truck driving simulator game of 2022 comes with the most realistic driving physics, unlimited customization, huge open world, addictive gameplay and with mega ramps endless fun!





★TRUCK DRIVING PHYSICS





Stunt Truck Racing Simulator combines the realism and fun driving physics to create the best car driving simulator on mobile with its advanced car driving physics engine. The best truck driving simulator comes with the best driving physics! From euro truck to off road monster trucks, all kinds of vehicles have their own physics and also you can enjoy with mega ramps in space!





★UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION





Create your own truck and show off your style to everyone! From countless vinyls to car parts, you can create your own dream car with this game. Imagination is your only limit! Extreme truck customization is waiting for you!

★OPEN WORLD MAP

The huge open world map is designed in a creative way to test your extreme car driving skills and provide the best gameplay experience. From cities to deserts, Stunt Truck Racing Simulator comes with the largest open world map with extremely detailed environment. Drive on the endless offroad area with your extreme truck and experience the most realistic truck driving experience on mobile.

★THE BEST SOUND EFFECTS

All the sounds are recorded from real trucks to provide the strongest feeling to the player. From the real racing car sound to the burning truck engines, every truck has their own special sound recorded from real racing trucks!

★THE BEST GRAPHICS

With the help of advanced graphics engine, Stunt Truck Racing Simulator now provides the most realistic graphics and deepest 3D ever on mobile. You will have a hard time distinguishing your extreme trucks from the reality!

★COUNTLESS TRUCKS



Racing trucks, off road vehicles, rocket trucks... Pick your favourite vehicle and do whatever you want to do in a giant open world map!

Stunt Truck Racing Simulator will be updated regularly with your suggestions. Don't forget to leave a review with your feedback.

Download the best stunt truck game of 2022 now!







