Scrape Master - Android Arcade Game

1:46 AM , , , ,

You are a master who can scrape anything! Literally anything – ice, snow, tiles, parquet and many other things. Scrape what the clients have requested from their yards, collect and bring the scrapped materials to them as a proof to get your money, upgrade to be able to scrape even firmer materials. Enjoy this relaxing game with intuitive control and appealing visuals.









Developer: ArmNomads LLC

Google Play ID: com.armnomads.scrapemaster

Playstore Download LinkScrape Master

APK Download LinkScrape Master 0.5.apk

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.