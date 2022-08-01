Pacific Rim: Breach Wars - Android Puzzle Game

Pacific Rim: Breach Wars is an official puzzle RPG game based on the epic Pacific Rim universe. Take control of the battlefield as a PPDC Marshal and recruit legendary Jaegers to your Strike Group to defend against the Kaiju threat and cancel the apocalypse. Battle other players, form factions, and earn exciting rewards as you progress through the game.

SOLVE MATCH-3 PUZZLES

Equip Jaegers with powerful gear. Upgrade weapons, attack abilities, and defense skills to increase Jaeger strength and enhance damage on the battlefield. Use your battle strategy wisely to select the best Jaeger for each mission to ensure victory.

Recruit over 50 unique legendary Jaegers to your fleet like Gipsy Avenger, Striker Eureka, Coyote Tango, Horizon Brave, and more! Upgrade gear by earning rewards through daily missions and completing Match-3 PvP levels, and combine Jaegers into lethal Strike Groups to beat other players around the world!

Match colorful power cores to energize your Jaeger in combat and execute powerful combos to take down Kaiju and lead your Strike Group to victory! But keep your defenses up. Once you've moved, it is your enemy's turn to strike back.

Drop your strongest Jaegers into battles against the best teams of other players either in PvP or multiplayer mode. Defeat other players to rank up in the leaderboards and earn even better rewards!





MULTIPLAYER BATTLES: JOIN FORCES AND FORM FACTIONS





Create or join Factions to play with millions of players all over the world and collect extra rewards! Plan your battle strategy together with your Faction mates via in-game chat and form unbeatable alliances!





TAKE PART IN TONS OF EVENTS AND MISSIONS





Compete in challenging daily missions and other tournaments as well as time-limited events for rewarding prizes!





DROP YOUR JAEGER INTO BATTLE AGAINST KAIJU AND CANCEL THE APOCALYPSE





Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Pacific Rim by piloting fan-favorite Jaegers including Gipsy Danger and Saber Athena, as well as a roster of all-new characters prepping for deployment in the Kaiju war.