Monster Era - Android Role Playing Game





In 2222, the Earth came to an end due to the depletion of resources, the climate became erratic, making it difficult for organisms to survive. Humans had to migrate to a new planet called EGO, where the atmosphere is similar to that of Earth but the resources are not abundant.





Players will conquer Monsters to help them in the process of gathering resources to develop strength.





Monsters include the elements Water, Fire, Lightning, Earth, Dark, Light.



