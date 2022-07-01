Merge Poppy nights Monster - Android Simulation Game





Merge and discover powerful Animals and Monsters. After each evolution, you will create a higher level animal or monster that has greater power and unique fighting abilities. "Merge poppy Nights Monster" has simple gameplay but you need strategy to win every battle. Your team consists of Animals and Monsters, so you need to balance their number and strength for each battle. A reasonable and smart strategy will bring the best power to your team. Discover how to play and the secrets to defeating the enemy in the merge games.





How to play merge monsters game:





👹Merge monster: Merge similar poppy or Freddy to form a new stronger animal or monster with a different fighting style

💪Fusion master: the animals and monsters are completely secret, you can only know after you unlock them at higher levels.

⚔️Fusion battle: You only have a maximum of 15 positions to arrange your team's lineup. You can remove any member before each battle.

Secret to defeat the enemies:

😈Merge poppy nights: Try to merge as much as possible to maximize the power of your team.

💰Reward: Remember to receive rewards after each level to be able to buy high-class monsters.

🤖Reasonable tactics: Create a strong battle formation by Freddy animals and poppy nights monsters.



👉Download the game and enjoy Merge Poppy nights Monster now!













