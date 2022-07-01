MapLord.io - Android Strategy Game

🌎 It’s time to rediscover war strategy games!

🗺️ Here is a free multiplayer strategy war game!

🚀 Join our community and fight unique battles against players from ALL OVER THE WORLD to become MAPLORD. Take control of the world by conquering a province and developing a strong economy. Show your skills and personal attitude. Our game is unique, so sign up now.

❓ WHY OUR GAME THE SCHEMA breaks?

🧍🏼🧍🏽 Multiplayer gameplay allows you to connect with players from all over the world. Join a public or rated game or create a private epic battle. Invite your friends and show them who’s boss.

⏳ Your time is important to us and we know that typical war and strategy games take hours, but our game allows you to wage a fast and dynamic war that lasts between 5 and 10 minutes. In addition, you don’t have to wait dozens of hours for the box to open (we know from our own experience how annoying that is), just find it or buy it.

💪🏽 Special abilities that not only prove your dexterity, but also free your logical thinking. Analyze, research, and apply different tactics to build a strong empire and become a power.

🏆 The game features a ranking system that will take you to the top!

🔋 With us there is a lot going on, so loose unique and rare items that you can then improve.

📈 Constantly improving the game is just as important to us as our players are to us. That’s why by building a community and staying in touch with you, we can make changes that not only affect the game mechanics, but also future, extraordinary and extended battles!





Developer: Globalista Games

Google Play ID: io.maplord.client

Playstore Download Link: MapLord.io

APK Download Link: MapLord.io 0.9.8.apk