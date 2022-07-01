Magic Match - Wizards Matching - Android Puzzle Game

Magic Match - Wizards Matching a wizard puzzle game loved players around the world. It’s time to experience the magic and wonder of Wizard matching games like never before! Become a wizard and use magic, break the obstacles and match amazing power-ups to beat joyful and challenging puzzle game levels!

Keep unlocking wonderful areas by playing fun Wizard magic match 3 games! Prove your Match 3 skill by beating levels to upgrade and unlock new spells and magic abilities which will aid your quest to conquer more difficult Match 3 puzzles in this Wizard game. Join wizard magic match game now and experience the fun of puzzle games!

From the creators of Magic Match comes the ultimate puzzle game with unique gameplay and endless fun! Once you play, you will come for Magic Match every day!

A fun matching game needs to have various conditions at the same time, relatively pleasant background music, matching game special effects, various puzzle game levels, and rich matching game' props. . . We have all of these highlights in this Magic Match puzzle game.





Magic Match features:

• Master thousands of unique match 3 levels in the puzzle game.

• Match 4 or 5 similar magic objects to create rockets or bombs.

• At least match 3 magic things to clear the board and solve the puzzle game!

• A new unique taste in match 3 games with amusing obstacles and fun levels!

• Collect loads of coins in bonus levels!

• Lots of powerful wizard boosters await for you to unlock them!

• Open amazing wizard chests to win magnificent magic props rewards!





Swap and match gems on thousands of match 3 puzzle levels to Get a lot of match props. Develop your magic skills by progressing through innovative Match 3 puzzle game where you’ll master wizard magic.

Enjoy an endless array of Daily Events that continue to delight and surprise even very adept Match 3 game puzzle experts as they make their way through matching games.

As a match 3 puzzle game, the biggest highlight of this matching game is that the levels are rich, diverse and challenging, and it is deeply loved by match 3 game lovers. What are you waiting for? Invite your friends and come join this exciting Match 3 Game!





Developer: Firephoenix Studios

Google Play ID: com.magic.royal.pottermatch.dreamgames

Playstore Download Link: Magic Match - Wizards Matching

APK Download Link: Magic Match - Wizards Matching 1.0.1.apk