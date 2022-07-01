Lonely Survivor - Android Arcade Game

Lonely Survivor is an adventure roguelike game. In the game, you can endlessly harvest enemies, upgrade your skills, and defeat the menacing enemy army. Waves of legions are coming, ready for a battle of heroes? Continue to collect the EXP and gold dropped by the enemy to enhance your combat ability. Upgrade equipment and talents to expand your own advantages and create your secret recipe for victory.





Game feature:

1. One-finger operation, endless harvesting pleasure.

2. Random skills, the strategic choices are up to you.

3. Dozens of stage maps to breakthrough, mixed attack of minions and boss, do you dare to accept the challenges?

4. Unstoppable skill combo release, facing challenges head-on, becoming more and more indestructible.

5. Supply treasure chest, ability potions make your HP more durable.

6. 3D realistic animation, visual experience MAX

Fight alone and survive. A brand new roguelike game experience, turn on the infinite firepower mode and enjoy it! Pay attention to your HP bar, and look for treasure chests at the right time. Maybe you will get something surprising. If you fail, you have to start all over again. The more frustrated you are, the braver you are. What are you waiting for？ Come and download Lonely Survivor, and adventure with the brave mage!

Developer: Cobby Labs

Google Play ID: com.cobby.lonelysurvivor

Playstore Download Link: Lonely Survivor

APK Download Link: Lonely Survivor 0.6.0.apk