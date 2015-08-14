Laundry Rush - Android Arcade Game





Help Washy the washing machine juggle, sort and wash an endless stream of falling laundry in this addictive game for iPhone and Android. Be sure to shake out those trinkets, the exploding tissue bomb really packs a punch! Start out with casual mode to train your laundry sorting abilities in the VR Tutorial level before unlocking new levels to test your skills including the Basement where you have to dodge explosive dirty nappies and a would-be relaxing Tropical Island if not for the coconut throwing monkey.





Spice up your game by acquiring fun laundry and basket packs and dress Washy up in new costumes, upgrade those power ups to assist your laundry efforts and when ready test yourself with Rush and Puzzle gameplay modes.

















Developer: GamesByJerry





Google Play ID: com.gamesbyjerry.LaundryRush





Playstore Download Link: Laundry Rush





APK Download Link: Laundry Rush 1.0.44.apk



