Land of Zombies - Android Action Game

Land of zombies is a zombie survival horror fps open world zombie game where you have to go for a mission to save the world, you will need to kill scary zombies and protect yourself from the Zombie in this Zombie action survival games.

Plot: Once upon a time, there were a lot of people, a lot of lives. But now, The world has changed, and people are turning into zombies. In the Apocalypse world all is getting out of control. People need to Survive

Professor Lee started his research to make a vaccine for this zombie virus, and he had invented the zombie vaccine. But unfortunately zombies entered his laboratory, and he had been killed and turn into a horror Zombie.

Now you are going to the Last City, an apocalypse city which is full of zombies and surrounded by big walls. Just after landing from the helicopter you have to find the building where professor lee's laboratory was. You have to enter the building and keep moving by killing the zombies that coming towards you with your heavy weapons and guns. Then you have to find the formula of the vaccine because the world needs the vaccine to stop this zombie Apocalypse.

Features:

* Full of action.

* Weapon , guns also heavy machine guns.

* Challenging Mission.

* Zombie mod





If you don't want to be a zombie, try to stay away of those Zombies. In this zombie games.

Developer: HmkSoft

Google Play ID: com.HmkSoft.landofzombies

Playstore Download Link: Land of Zombies

APK Download Link: Land of Zombies 0.7.apk