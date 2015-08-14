Jewel Match Puzzle - Android Casual Game

7:35 AM , , , ,

- Complete the jewelry puzzle, and travel around the world of puzzles.

- Match different colored pieces of jewelry puzzle

- Use a variety of game items and enjoy various puzzle games!

- Show off your skills through attendance books, achievements, and

leaderboards and get a jackpot reward.

- Solve stage levels and special quests!

- Ideal for players looking for a casual gaming experience.

- You can earn a lot of points by launching a new bubble every moment.

- We welcome you with new updates and a variety of content.


[How to play the game]

- match at least 3 gems and clear the mission.

- The more jewels burst at once, the higher the score and more bonuses.


[Game function]

- Easy operation

- Provides a variety of stages.

- Tablet Support

- Performance and leaderboard support

- Addictive game











Developer: Bonjoy Games

Google Play ID: com.bonjoygames.JewelMatchPuzzle

Playstore Download LinkJewel Match Puzzle

APK Download LinkJewel Match Puzzle 1.0.0.apk

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.