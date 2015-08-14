Jewel Match Puzzle - Android Casual Game





- Complete the jewelry puzzle, and travel around the world of puzzles.





- Match different colored pieces of jewelry puzzle





- Use a variety of game items and enjoy various puzzle games!





- Show off your skills through attendance books, achievements, and





leaderboards and get a jackpot reward.





- Solve stage levels and special quests!





- Ideal for players looking for a casual gaming experience.





- You can earn a lot of points by launching a new bubble every moment.





- We welcome you with new updates and a variety of content.









[How to play the game]





- match at least 3 gems and clear the mission.





- The more jewels burst at once, the higher the score and more bonuses.









[Game function]





- Easy operation





- Provides a variety of stages.





- Tablet Support





- Performance and leaderboard support





- Addictive game











