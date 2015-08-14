Jewel Match Puzzle - Android Casual Game
- Complete the jewelry puzzle, and travel around the world of puzzles.
- Match different colored pieces of jewelry puzzle
- Use a variety of game items and enjoy various puzzle games!
- Show off your skills through attendance books, achievements, and
leaderboards and get a jackpot reward.
- Solve stage levels and special quests!
- Ideal for players looking for a casual gaming experience.
- You can earn a lot of points by launching a new bubble every moment.
- We welcome you with new updates and a variety of content.
[How to play the game]
- match at least 3 gems and clear the mission.
- The more jewels burst at once, the higher the score and more bonuses.
[Game function]
- Easy operation
- Provides a variety of stages.
- Tablet Support
- Performance and leaderboard support
- Addictive game
Developer: Bonjoy Games
Google Play ID: com.bonjoygames.JewelMatchPuzzle
Playstore Download Link: Jewel Match Puzzle
APK Download Link: Jewel Match Puzzle 1.0.0.apk
