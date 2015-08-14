Immortal Love: Night Kiss - Android Adventure Game





TRY FEW SCENES FOR FREE, AND THEN UNLOCK THE FULL ADVENTURE IN THE GAME !





Immortal Love: Night Kiss is an adventure game with lots of hidden objects, mini-games & puzzles to solve from Friendly Fox Studio.





Are you a crazy fan of mystery, puzzles & brain teasers? Then Immortal Love: Night Kiss is the thrilling adventure you’ve been waiting for!

⭐ DIVE IN THE UNIQUE STORY LINE AND START YOUR JOURNEY !

When your beloved falls ill, you’ll do anything to save her. You quickly discover that the price is much higher than you thought when you awake to find yourself in a coffin and your love has been kidnapped! Stuck in the middle of a war between the Hunters and Vampires, it’s up to you to find out why the Vampire Master wants your beloved and save her before it’s too late! Do you have what it takes?

⭐ SOLVE UNIQUE PUZZLES, BRAIN TEASERS, SEEK AND FIND HIDDEN OBJECTS !

Engage your sense of observation to find all hidden objects. Think you’d make a great detective? Navigate through beautiful mini-games, brain teasers, solve remarkable puzzles, and collect concealed clues in this charming game.

⭐ COMPLETE THE DETECTIVE STORY IN BONUS CHAPTER

The title comes with a Standard Game and Bonus chapter segments, but it will offer even more content that will keep you entertained for hours! Defeat a vengeful vampire in the bonus game!

⭐ ENJOY A COLLECTION OF BONUSES

- Never get lost with the integrated strategy guide!

- Find all the collectibles and morphing object to unlock special bonuses!

- See if you have what it takes to earn every achievement!



Immortal Love: Night Kiss features are:

- Immerse yourself in an amazing adventure.

- Solve intuitive mini-games, brain teasers, & unique puzzles.

- Explore 40+ stunning locations.

- Spectacular graphics!

- Assemble collections, seek & find morphing objects.











