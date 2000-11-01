Idle Train Empire Tycoon Game - Android Simulation Game





Ready to start your station management career? Let's become a train tycoon together!





Expand the square in front of the station, upgrade the station service facilities, get more trains and arrange the train schedule.





Attract more tourists, provide the best waiting experience for tourists, unlock more train routes, and provide rich journeys.





Build a variety of service settings, such as restaurants, bookstores, toilets, etc., to provide passengers with a variety of services, so that the waiting time is no longer boring, and you can also reap extra profits.





Open up a variety of train routes and arrange the most suitable routes for trains to maximize ticket revenue and profit.





Hire an offline manager for your station, keep it running in your absence, and reap the profits.



Features:

• Simple and casual gameplay for every player

• real-time gameplay with idle game mechanics

• Constant challenges suitable for any player at any level

• Three types of trains to suit different routes

• Many exciting quests to complete

• Unique items to improve your station facilities

• Fabulous 3D graphics and awesome animations

• Offline idle game, no internet connection needed









