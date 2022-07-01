Hamster Valley - Android Simulation Game
Welcome to Hamster Valley! Hamster Valley is a little slice of hamster paradise.
There are all sorts of ways to enjoy your time here: Construct new buildings, collect new hamsters, and develop your little village. Gather treats during Room Walks and have the Decoration Craftsman make new decorations. You can even try your hand at various quests and challenges.
However you choose to spend your time here, we hope you’ll enjoy relaxing alongside your happy little hamsters.
Developer: SUCCESS Corporation
