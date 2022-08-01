Gun Battleground - Android Action Game





This is a gun fight game. Players can choose their favorite characters, look for weapons in the map, and then fight against other robots. They will win if they live to the end.









Welcome to Gun Battleground!

Jump out of the plane and land on the island, find the best loot, kill all the enemies. Players are spread around the island unarmed and must find and use guns to eliminate enemies. You can change your guns by killing enemies. Dominate the battleground by killing each enemy and become last survivor!

The location of the battlegrounds is a distant island with dead city somewhere in the sea surrounded with a mysterious Blue Zone. Your main task is to stay inside the safe zone and eliminate all your enemies.



Features:

• Pixel Graphics & Blocky Characters: Battle as hilarious blocky characters and show your style of gameplay.

• Survive gun games against other players!

• Battle in Offline Games: Enjoy the game free and offline!



• Guns will randomly appear, so search the ground thoroughly! Survive by collecting more guns so you have an advantage over other players.



Become the last one standing, the last survivor, the king of the battleground! Good luck, good hunt!









Developer: Soofei Technology

Google Play ID: com.snmi.gunbattleground

Playstore Download Link: Gun Battleground

APK Download Link: Gun Battleground 1.0.0.apk



