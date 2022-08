Plan carefully buildings positions to get most resources.



Train huge army to fight against other players.



Defend your empire from invaders.



Expand your kingdom by getting more and more Trophies.



Enjoy instant building times.













Developer: SuperIGGames

Google Play ID: com.godofempire.empire

Playstore Download Link: God Of Empire

APK Download Link: God Of Empire 1.0.apk

Build strongest empire in the world in this new strategy game!