FCM23 Soccer Club Management - Android Sports Game

FCM23 is a Soccer Club Management game written and developed by real soccer coaches and managers to give players a realistic day-to-day club management experience, that's full of depth yet quick to play.

This is the only game available that allows you to become a director of a football club or for you to take over and manage a club as the chairman.





Start your career as a Director of Soccer, either by creating your own club from scratch or by taking on a role at a real soccer club. Manage all aspects of the club from finances, sponsorships, staff, and player recruitment as you set out your philosophy and vision for the club and look to deliver success to the board and fans.





Improve your reputation and move to bigger and better jobs as you earn reputation and build coins to one day being able to mount a takeover and own your very own club and become the chairman!





No other game gives you a full club management experience and real day-to-day challenges that FCM23 delivers, all with super quick gameplay and TV-style presentation.





Can you manage difficult managers, and deal with the demanding sports media?





Can you build a title-winning squad, and keep the harmony in the group whilst dealing with high-paid demanding players?





Can you build success off the pitch and generate revenues and profits to develop the club?





Do you have what it takes to deliver success?





Be more than just a manager in FCM23











Developer: Go Play Games Ltd

Google Play ID: com.GoPlayGames.FCM23

Playstore Download Link: FCM23 Soccer Club Management

APK Download Link: FCM23 Soccer Club Management 1.0.1.apk



