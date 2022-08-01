F15 Eagle - Air Combat - Android Action Game





This game takes you back in time to the retro 2D shooters and while keeping the modern feel.





Climb into the cockpit of an F15 fighter jet and defeat your enemies with your combat airplane in vicious dogfights. Play the hand-crafted levels which will gradually increase in difficulty, and destroy all enemy aircrafts, ground and sea targets. You can upgrade your fighter to be more effective in combat.









The game has the following features:





- Action packed gameplay





- Great variety of levels and enemies





- Nice graphics





- Easy and smooth controls





The game is designed for all generations and gaming skill levels, and also optimized to run well on older devices.





So don’t wait Pilot, jump into your plane and fire until everything is clear of enemies!





We hope you will have a great time with our game!







