DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT - Android Role Playing Game











Developer: PangSky

Google Play ID: com.pangsky.dragonrajaorigin.google

Playstore Download Link: DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT

APK Download Link: DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT 1.7.0.apk

▶ Game Introduction- Perfectly implemented original IPSold over 2 million copies worldwideThe beginning of fantasy novel, DRAGON RAJA is back with P2E!Experience the story of Hooch and Sanson again- Authentic MMO RPG based on Play to EarnVarious classes, siege, etc. based on the perfect P2E environmentLots of contents are waiting for you.- System and vast story optimized for MMO RPGExperience the convenient system optimized for mobile anda vast story based on the original novel▶ Official Community- https://discord.gg/3s9PuU8Dn7[Required App Permission Information]1. Allow access to device storage space (photo, media, files)- This permission is required to save necessary files in device to execute game.- Requests write/read permission of SD card to download resources.- Access to device storage space (photo, media, files) includes permission to use storage, and unable to write/read of information for gameplay without this permission.* You can use the game even if you do not agree to the optional permission.* The app may not ask for individual permissions, in which case you can allow or block them manually following the steps explained below.* Minimum Specification: RAM 4GB[Android 6.0 or higher version]1. Go to Setting > Applications > More(Setting & Control) > App Setting > App Permission > Select Permission > Toggle permissions2. Go to Settings > Applications > Select the app > Toggle permissions[Under Android 6.0]Update OS version to revoke permissions, or uninstall the app