DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT - Android Role Playing Game

▶ Game Introduction

- Perfectly implemented original IP

Sold over 2 million copies worldwide

The beginning of fantasy novel, DRAGON RAJA is back with P2E!

Experience the story of Hooch and Sanson again


- Authentic MMO RPG based on Play to Earn

Various classes, siege, etc. based on the perfect P2E environment

Lots of contents are waiting for you.


- System and vast story optimized for MMO RPG

Experience the convenient system optimized for mobile and

a vast story based on the original novel


▶ Official Community

- https://discord.gg/3s9PuU8Dn7


[Required App Permission Information]

1. Allow access to device storage space (photo, media, files)

- This permission is required to save necessary files in device to execute game.

- Requests write/read permission of SD card to download resources.

- Access to device storage space (photo, media, files) includes permission to use storage, and unable to write/read of information for gameplay without this permission.


* You can use the game even if you do not agree to the optional permission.

* The app may not ask for individual permissions, in which case you can allow or block them manually following the steps explained below.

* Minimum Specification: RAM 4GB


[Android 6.0 or higher version]

1. Go to Setting > Applications > More(Setting & Control) > App Setting > App Permission > Select Permission > Toggle permissions

2. Go to Settings > Applications > Select the app > Toggle permissions


[Under Android 6.0]

Update OS version to revoke permissions, or uninstall the app






Developer: PangSky

Google Play ID: com.pangsky.dragonrajaorigin.google

Playstore Download LinkDRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT

