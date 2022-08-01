DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT - Android Role Playing Game
▶ Game Introduction
- Perfectly implemented original IP
Sold over 2 million copies worldwide
The beginning of fantasy novel, DRAGON RAJA is back with P2E!
Experience the story of Hooch and Sanson again
- Authentic MMO RPG based on Play to Earn
Various classes, siege, etc. based on the perfect P2E environment
Lots of contents are waiting for you.
- System and vast story optimized for MMO RPG
Experience the convenient system optimized for mobile and
a vast story based on the original novel
▶ Official Community
- https://discord.gg/3s9PuU8Dn7
[Required App Permission Information]
1. Allow access to device storage space (photo, media, files)
- This permission is required to save necessary files in device to execute game.
- Requests write/read permission of SD card to download resources.
- Access to device storage space (photo, media, files) includes permission to use storage, and unable to write/read of information for gameplay without this permission.
* You can use the game even if you do not agree to the optional permission.
* The app may not ask for individual permissions, in which case you can allow or block them manually following the steps explained below.
* Minimum Specification: RAM 4GB
[Android 6.0 or higher version]
1. Go to Setting > Applications > More(Setting & Control) > App Setting > App Permission > Select Permission > Toggle permissions
2. Go to Settings > Applications > Select the app > Toggle permissions
[Under Android 6.0]
Update OS version to revoke permissions, or uninstall the app
Developer: PangSky
Google Play ID: com.pangsky.dragonrajaorigin.google
Playstore Download Link: DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT
APK Download Link: DRAGON RAJA ORIGIN on ZEMIT 1.7.0.apk
